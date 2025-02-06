Barcelona LNG Bunker Demand Grew by 60% in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 229,750 m3 of LNG bunkers were sold in 2024, up from 143,000 m3 sold in 2023. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

LNG bunker demand at the Port of Barcelona continues to grow, with sales reaching 229,750 m3 in 2024, up by 60% from 143,000 m3 sold in 2023.

This solidifies Barcelona's position as the leading LNG bunkering port in Spain.

In 2024, the port recorded a total of 491 LNG bunker operations, including 402 truck deliveries supplying 45,427 m3 and 89 barge deliveries totalling 184,324 m3, according to latest data released by the port.

A total of 8,398 ship calls were recorded in 2024, with nearly 10% or 822 calls from ships capable of running on LNG.

The Port of Barcelona attributes the spike in LNG bunker sales to a strong demand from LNG-fuelled car carriers, commitments towards LNG from companies like Baleària and the availability of the LNG bunkering vessel Haugesund Knutsen..

Stronger demand from LNG-fuelled ferries and cruise ships has further boosted demand.

Several cruise ships regularly call at port of Barcelona and some of these vessels are LNG-fuelled, which added to LNG bunkering volumes.

To support further bunkering growth, the port aims to simplify administrative processes for LNG operations.

“During 2025, new risk analyses will be carried out to allow the supply of LNG in container ships, for which the port has already received interest from supply operators,” the Port of Barcelona said.