Egyptian Bunker Supplier General Group Expands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm now has LSMGO and HS380 fuel oil available at Alexandria, Dekheila, Abu Qir and Damietta. File Image / Pixabay

Egyptian bunker supplier and trading firm General Group is expanding its physical supply footprint in the wake of growing demand.

The firm announced it was launching physical supply in February, and now has LSMGO and HS380 fuel oil available at Alexandria, Dekheila, Abu Qir and Damietta, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Regarding the recent events in Egypt, there are now a few physical suppliers of bunker fuel in Egypt with shortage in the bunker material itself," the company representative said.

"We are pleased to announce that we now have established a strong base for supplying bunker at Alexandria, Dekheila, Abu Qir, and Damietta ports."

The firm currently has 1,800 mt of LSMGO for sale, and soon will have 4,800 mt more available.

"Regarding the bunker demand, it's a very fast-growing market, especially with the recent events in Egypt, and we at General Group Egypt SAE are up to the incoming challenge, providing the vest for the vessels' owners, and soon will be able to serve the rest of the Egyptian ports," the representative said.

The company has historically engaged in international bunker trading, as well as a range of maritime services in Egypt.