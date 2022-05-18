Fujairah Bunker Sales Lose 1.4% on Year in April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah: sales dip. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering port, slipped on both a monthly and yearly basis in April.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants dropped to 664,870 m3 in April, falling from a three-month high in March, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 1.4% on both a monthly and year-on-year basis.

Singapore's marine fuel sales dropped by 12.1% year-on-year in April.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 81.9% on the year to 1,084 m3, 380 CST VLSFO slipped by 3.7% to 512,565 m3, HSFO jumped by 3.3% to 116,621 m3, MGO sank by 25.3% to 1,873 m3 and LSMGO rose by 26.5% to 32,727 m3.

HSFO took a 17.5% share of the total market last month, up from 16.8% a year earlier.