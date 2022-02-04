BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Traders in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the company's office in Glyfada. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders for its trading head office in Glyfada, near Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience trading marine fuels, as well as a sound understanding of the international bunker business it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

Propeller Fuels announced its expansion to Greece in November 2020.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development of new and existing clients

Identify business opportunities and maintain relationships with both customers and suppliers globally

Trade individual portfolio whilst always following company policies and procedures

For more information, click here.