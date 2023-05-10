O Bunkering Expands Supply Footprint to Duqm FIshing Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Duqm's fishing port is the largest in Oman, with vessels operating in both the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean calling there. Image Credit: O Bunkering

Marine fuels firm O Bunkering is expanding its physical supply operations in Oman, signing a deal to supply bunkers at the fishing port berth in Duqm.

The firm has signed an agreement with Marsa Al Duqm Investments to build and operate a bunkering station in Duqm to supply all fishing vessels at the port with marine fuels, a spokesman for the company told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Duqm's fishing port is the largest in Oman, with vessels operating in both the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean calling there.

"O Bunkering will undertake the design and construction of the bunker station in Duqm Fishing Port in accordance with international standards, ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability for their customers," Ali Amur Al-Shaibani, CEO of O Bunkering, said in an emailed statement.

"The company aims to provide exceptional services in the field of supplying ships with bunker fuel to the global shipping industry, which contributes to the promotion of both local and international fishing industries."