Asyad Group Seeks to Position Oman as Low-Carbon Bunker Fuel Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group has issued a request for information to global shipping companies seeking feedback on the idea. Image Credit: Asyad Group

Logistics provider Asyad Group has joined forces with two other companies in a project to position Oman as a future hub for the bunkering of low-carbon fuels.

Asyad Group, OQ Alternative Energy and Sumitomo Corporation Middle East have signed a joint study agreement to explore the potential of establishing Oman as a global leader in low-carbon bunker fuels, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The group has issued a request for information to global shipping companies seeking feedback on the idea. They will also carry out a feasibility study assessing low-carbon fuel costs, the infrastructure needed and alignment with global regulatory standards.

"Early findings suggest that Oman's unique geographical advantage and superior renewable energy resources could position the country as a frontrunner in providing competitively priced low-carbon fuels to the global shipping industry," Asyad Group said in the statement.

"The insights derived from the RFI will represent the cornerstone for the study and will be crucial in guiding the development of a world-class low-carbon bunkering infrastructure in Oman, thus making a lasting impact on global maritime practices."