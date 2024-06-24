BUNKER JOBS: Axpo Group Seeks LNG Bunker Licence Manager in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience working closely with port authorities and shipowners' technical departments. Image Credit: Axpo Group

Gas firm Axpo Group is seeking to hire an LNG bunker licence and technical manager in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience working closely with port authorities and shipowners' technical departments, as well as fluent English and Spanish, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Engage directly with port authorities to navigate and expedite the licensing process.

Collaborate with Shipowner Technical (SO tech) departments for vessel compatibility studies.

Develop and manage optimal scheduling for operational efficiency.

Oversee the preparation and handling of all operational documentation to ensure accuracy and compliance.

