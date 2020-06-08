Repsol Expands VLSFO Supply Locations in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Repsol can now supply VLSFO by truck at Sevilla, as well as 14 other Spanish ports. Flle Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy producer Repsol has expanded the locations in Spain where it can offer very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

From June the company can now deliver VLSFO by truck from 15 Spanish ports, Platts reported Monday, citing a note to customers.

The ports are Huelva, Cadiz, Algeciras, Tarifa, Sevilla, Malaga, Motril and Almeria in the south of the country and A Coruña, Ferrol, Vilagarcia de Arousa, Marin, Vigo, Aviles and Gijon in the north.

The company can also deliver VLSFO by barge at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona domestically, as well as Callao in Peru, Singapore and Panama, Platts said.

In January Repsol said it had sold nearly 1 million mt of VLSFO in Singapore in the run-up to IMO 2020.