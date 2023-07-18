Sing Fuels Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Georgy Makarov has joined the firm as senior bunker trader in Dubai as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuel firm Sing Fuels has hired a new senior bunker trader in Dubai.

Georgy Makarov has joined the firm as senior bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Makarov was previously a senior bunker trader for Propeller Fuels, and had earlier served as a bunker trader at UMF and Peninsula. Earlier in his career he had also worked for Rusmarine and Sovcomflot.

Sing Fuels set up its Dubai office in 2016. Earlier this year the firm hired Abdelrahman Naga from Delta Energy to serve as regional supply manager in Dubai.