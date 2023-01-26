BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Future Fuels Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior future fuels manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of advanced biofuels and e-fuels, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Scouting for new promising advanced bio- and e-fuels for use in our container ships

Continuous evaluation of the state-of-the-art for advanced biofuels and e-fuels and new trends

Feasibility studies of selected fuels/technologies – covering economics, mass- and energy balances, technology readiness level, sustainability, scalability as well as operationability (technical viability with engines, etc.) and safety

Dialogue and collaboration with various external advanced bio- and e-fuel producers and developers

Chemical process engineering support related to pilot production of our own lignin-alcohol fuel – incl. how to alter the process, change equipment, etc. to make the fuel a commercially viable fuel

Systemic analysis – using/developing decarb risk models for maintaining a view of the expected price developments/availability of our (and competitors) prioritized carbon neutral fuels

You will be seconded 50% of your time - for a limited period - to the newly established Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping - after which you will work full time for A.P. Moller - Maersk

Help build and maintain a long-term portfolio of sustainable fuel solutions to support the APMM decarbonization roadmap

