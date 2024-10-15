BUNKER JOBS: Aurora Marine Fuels Seeks Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday October 15, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Aurora Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader and an established portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • ⁠Developing and growing the client portfolio of AMF, responsible for their own portfolio and assisting the team with theirs
  • ⁠Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers
  • Internal bunker procurement for the Borealis Maritime/Aurora Offshore fleet
  • ⁠On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts
  • ⁠Be involved in day-to-day operations, market analysis, Indication reports, attend client and supplier meeting and trade events

