BUNKER JOBS: Aurora Marine Fuels Seeks Trader in Istanbul
Tuesday October 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader and an established portfolio. Image Credit: Aurora Marine Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Aurora Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader and an established portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Developing and growing the client portfolio of AMF, responsible for their own portfolio and assisting the team with theirs
- Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers
- Internal bunker procurement for the Borealis Maritime/Aurora Offshore fleet
- On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts
- Be involved in day-to-day operations, market analysis, Indication reports, attend client and supplier meeting and trade events
