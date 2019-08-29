Holgund Lands LNG Bunker Supply Management Contract

Bergen LNG. Image credit/Holgund.

The contract to manage the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers to LNG bunkering vessel Bergen LNG has gone to Norwegian technology company Holgund.

The bunker ship will operate in Bergen harbour from the end of next year and will fuel cruise ships, the company said.

Holgund will cover cargo handling as part of a long-term charter with Shell Gasnor, according to Holgund.

The contract covers the full deliivery range from tanks and pumps to the ship-to-ship transfer system.

Bergen LNG was formerly a conventional bunkering vessel.