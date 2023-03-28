Monjasa Bunker/Cargo Tanker Boarded by Pirates

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa Reformer. Image Credit / Monjasa.

A bunkering and cargo tanker belonging to Danish bunker and oil trader Monjasa has been boarded by pirates in West African waters.

The attack against the 13,700 dwt Monjasa Reformer took place on March 25, 260 km off Pointe Noir, Republic of the Congo, the company said in an emailed statement to Ship & Bunker.

"Montec Ship Management [the ship's manager] were notified by the crew that pirates had boarded the vessel and that the entire crew was secured inside the citadel in accordance with the onboard anti-piracy emergency protocol," the statement said.

"Monjasa will keep working closely with Montec Ship Management and the authorities during this difficult situation and in the aftermath. All our thoughts are with the crew and relatives in these hours."

Communication channels onboard the ship are currently down, the statement added.

Monjasa said that the ship is employed in West Africa as part of Monjasa's global marine fuels operations and is carrying marine gasoil, very low sulphur fuel oil and high sulphur fuel oil products. There are no reports of damage to the ship or cargo.