Glander Facilitates First Terminal-to-Ship LNG Bunker Delivery at Finland's Hamina Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company worked with Rohe Solutions Oy on the delivery. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has facilitated the first terminal-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at the Hamina terminal in Finland.

The company worked with Rohe Solutions Oy on the delivery, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The two companies had also worked together on a truck-to-ship LNG bunker supply at Kokkola earlier this year.

"For this terminal-to-ship supply, the Valencia team at Glander International Bunkering aligned with the LNG supply team and Hamina terminal to ensure regulatory compliance and smooth operations," Glander said in the statement.

"Both supplies underscore a shared commitment between Glander International Bunkering and Rohe Solutions Oy to meet the rising demand for LNG bunkering."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.