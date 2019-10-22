VARO Expands Bunker Supply Ops to Bremerhaven

VARO operates 3 barges in Germany. Image Credit: VARO

VARO Energy has announced the expansion of its bunker supply operations to Bremerhaven in Germany.

Both IMO2020 compliant VLSFO and emissions control area (ECA) compliant 0.10% sulfur gasoil will be offered at the new location, with delivery supported by a 1,850 DWT barge.

The expansion build's on Varo's existing operations in the country based out of Hamburg, where it operates two 4,150 DWT barges.

Varo will continue to provide HSFO in Hamburg in addition to VLSFO and gasoil.

Marine fuel products being supplied at both ports are produced in the company’s own refineries.