BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Administrator in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit administrator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance or economics and preferably a second language other than English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite

Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly

Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy

Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation

Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency

Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues

Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required

Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies

Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with suppliers; monitor and enforce the company's KYC policies

Support Supply Credit Analyst and/or Supply Credit Manager on any other adhoc duties as required

