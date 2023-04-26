EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Administrator in Athens
Wednesday April 26, 2023
The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit administrator in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance or economics and preferably a second language other than English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite
- Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly
- Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy
- Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation
- Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency
- Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues
- Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required
- Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies
- Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with suppliers; monitor and enforce the company's KYC policies
- Support Supply Credit Analyst and/or Supply Credit Manager on any other adhoc duties as required
For more information, click here.