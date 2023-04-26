BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Administrator in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 26, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit administrator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance or economics and preferably a second language other than English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite
  • Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly
  • Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy
  • Assist with and follow through the process of negotiating and executing credit-related documentation
  • Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency
  • Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues
  • Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required
  • Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies
  • Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with suppliers; monitor and enforce the company's KYC policies
  • Support Supply Credit Analyst and/or Supply Credit Manager on any other adhoc duties as required

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com