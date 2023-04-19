Iran Arrests Ship on Fuel Smuggling Allegations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran has been seeking to crack down on oil smuggling out of the country. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Iran arrested a foreign-flagged vessel over the weekend on suspicion of smuggling fuel out of the country.

The country's revolutionary guards arrested a vessel on Sunday that was carrying 1.45 million litres of allegedly smuggled fuel, news agency Reuters reported. The crew of 10 on board the vessel were also detained.

The report does not name the vessel. The ship had been heading for another Gulf country.

Iran has recently been seeking to crack down on fuel smuggling out of the country that has been prompted by subsidised local prices and a sharp drop in the value of its currency.