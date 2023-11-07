Industry Stakeholders Gather in Dubai Ahead of IBIA Annual Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention is being held at the historic Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Dubai from November 7-9, 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Stakeholders in the marine shipping and bunker industries have been gathering in Dubai ahead of the IBIA Annual Convention.

The convention is being held onboard the historic ship Queen Elizabeth II from November 7-9, 2023.

The event, which sold out last month, will be attended by 250 registered delegates and speakers.

Ship & Bunker Managinf Editor, Jack Jordan, and Managing Director, Martyn Lasek are among those in attendance.

"We're pleased to share that this year's convention has witnessed a record number of registrations," IBIA said.

The event commences today with a training course followed by a welcome reception at 7pm.

The full agenda can be viewed here: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/agenda-2023