BUNKER JOBS: Supplier The Hawks Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: The Hawks

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm The Hawks is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker trader, fluent English and preferably Turkish, Greek or Arabic in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

"The bunker trader (maritime industry) role involves working on-site in Dubai full-time," the company said in the advertisement.

"The successful candidate will be responsible for buying and selling marine fuels, negotiating and executing contracts and risk management, marketing to a portfolio of new and existing customers and establishing and building relationships with clients.

"The bunker trader will also work closely with the Operations, Credit, and Legal teams to ensure seamless and efficient service delivery to clients."

For more information, click here.