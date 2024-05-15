EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Control Expert in Marseilles
Wednesday May 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a postgraduate degree in the maritime operational sector or experience as a superintendent with knowledge of marine fuel specifications. Image Credit: CMA CGM
French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker control expert in Marseilles.
The company is looking for candidates with a postgraduate degree in the maritime operational sector or experience as a superintendent with knowledge of marine fuel specifications, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Quality control upstream of purchases: verification of "certificate of quality" (COQ) and downstream deliveries: control of all analyzes of samples provided by the laboratories for the whole fleet
- Establish with suppliers "Quality Management System" (QMS) for the sake of transparency of the supply chain and the quality of products to be delivered on our ships
- Participation in the development & evolution of quality specifications and bunkering procedures, in line with the Group's compliance policy concerning our processes (CSR)
- Management of fuel quality disputes with a view of reducing costs / minimizing operational impacts following quality defects, in collaboration with buyers and other group of departments involved
- Participation in cross-functional projects linked to the research and development of liquid renewable fuels in cooperation with our suppliers, engine manufacturers and laboratories to expand our green offer with a view to competitiveness and quality.
