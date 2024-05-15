BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Control Expert in Marseilles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a postgraduate degree in the maritime operational sector or experience as a superintendent with knowledge of marine fuel specifications. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker control expert in Marseilles.

The company is looking for candidates with a postgraduate degree in the maritime operational sector or experience as a superintendent with knowledge of marine fuel specifications, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Quality control upstream of purchases: verification of "certificate of quality" (COQ) and downstream deliveries: control of all analyzes of samples provided by the laboratories for the whole fleet

Establish with suppliers "Quality Management System" (QMS) for the sake of transparency of the supply chain and the quality of products to be delivered on our ships

Participation in the development & evolution of quality specifications and bunkering procedures, in line with the Group's compliance policy concerning our processes (CSR)

Management of fuel quality disputes with a view of reducing costs / minimizing operational impacts following quality defects, in collaboration with buyers and other group of departments involved

Participation in cross-functional projects linked to the research and development of liquid renewable fuels in cooperation with our suppliers, engine manufacturers and laboratories to expand our green offer with a view to competitiveness and quality.

