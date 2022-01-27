BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Decarbonisation Centre Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 27, 2022

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a business development and commercialisation manager in Copenhagen.

The organisation is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a partner-driven project organisation, as well as a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following primary tasks and responsibilities for the role:

  • Development of key stakeholder strategies, such as community, academia, innovators etc being aligned with Center strategy
  • Development the decision base for entry into new geographical areas
  • Develop and implement a commercialization strategy and play an active role in the subsequent activities related to this
  • Managing and driving new project funding activities (strategy, scanning, application & approval, performance monitoring, coordinating internally)
  • Support to Center applications to join new fora or platforms e.g. EU's ESSF and Waterborne TP application
  • Support the wider partnership team as required (eg. screening new partner enquiries, supporting existing partner dialogue)
  • Tasks and responsibilities associated with being part of the Center team such as collaboration, innovation, and out-of-the-box-thinking all marked by the Center's core values

The deadline for applications is February 20. For more information, click here.

