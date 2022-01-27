BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Decarbonisation Centre Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at the organisation's Copenhagen headquarters. Image Credit: Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a business development and commercialisation manager in Copenhagen.

The organisation is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a partner-driven project organisation, as well as a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following primary tasks and responsibilities for the role:

Development of key stakeholder strategies, such as community, academia, innovators etc being aligned with Center strategy

Development the decision base for entry into new geographical areas

Develop and implement a commercialization strategy and play an active role in the subsequent activities related to this

Managing and driving new project funding activities (strategy, scanning, application & approval, performance monitoring, coordinating internally)

Support to Center applications to join new fora or platforms e.g. EU's ESSF and Waterborne TP application

Support the wider partnership team as required (eg. screening new partner enquiries, supporting existing partner dialogue)

Tasks and responsibilities associated with being part of the Center team such as collaboration, innovation, and out-of-the-box-thinking all marked by the Center's core values

The deadline for applications is February 20. For more information, click here.