EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Decarbonisation Centre Seeks Business Development Manager
Thursday January 27, 2022
The role is based at the organisation's Copenhagen headquarters. Image Credit: Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a business development and commercialisation manager in Copenhagen.
The organisation is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in a partner-driven project organisation, as well as a master's degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following primary tasks and responsibilities for the role:
- Development of key stakeholder strategies, such as community, academia, innovators etc being aligned with Center strategy
- Development the decision base for entry into new geographical areas
- Develop and implement a commercialization strategy and play an active role in the subsequent activities related to this
- Managing and driving new project funding activities (strategy, scanning, application & approval, performance monitoring, coordinating internally)
- Support to Center applications to join new fora or platforms e.g. EU's ESSF and Waterborne TP application
- Support the wider partnership team as required (eg. screening new partner enquiries, supporting existing partner dialogue)
- Tasks and responsibilities associated with being part of the Center team such as collaboration, innovation, and out-of-the-box-thinking all marked by the Center's core values
The deadline for applications is February 20.