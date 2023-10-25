Dan-Bunkering Hires Fuel Supplier in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jensen was previously a senior chartering manager for Thorco Projects in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new fuel supplier in Denmark.

Anders Kartik Jensen has recently joined Dan-Bunkering Europe as a fuel supplier based in Denmark, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Jensen was previously a senior chartering manager for Thorco Projects in Copenhagen, and had earlier served in various roles for Ace Shipping, The Caravel Group and J Lauritzen.

"We are very pleased to welcome Anders onboard at Dan-Bunkering Europe," Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director at Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the statement.

"Anders' strong commercial profile and his vast experience from the chartering side of the industry will surely be a great asset for Dan-Bunkering Europe and benefit our global network of clients."