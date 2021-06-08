EMEA News
Dubai's Inland Passenger Vessels to Run on Biofuel
148 Abras currently operate on the Dubai Creek, carrying about 13 million passengers per year and currently consuming about 1.1 million liters/year of diesel. Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority
The authorities in Dubai are shifting the fleet of small inland passenger vessels that navigate the city's waterways to run on biofuels.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is setting up a biodiesel refuelling facility for the small vessels -- known as Abras -- that traverse the Dubai Creek, it said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
The station will be ready for use by July, and the move follows a successful trial of biodiesel on some of the vessels. The fuel will be supplied by the Emirates National Oil Company Group, with a government subsidy to bring the price down.
The use of the biodiesel will be optional, but the subsidy will bring the price of the fuel below the level of the conventional diesel currently being used.
148 Abras currently operate on the Dubai Creek, carrying about 13 million passengers per year and currently consuming about 1.1 million liters/year of diesel.
Also in the News
$2/MT Bunker Levy is Needed Before Carbon Tax: World Shipping Council
Industry bodies have argued that both their proposal for a small bunker levy to build up a decarbonisation research and development fund and wider market-based-measures should be discussed simultaneously at the IMO this year.
Read in Full