New Tanker Piracy Incident Reported in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 300 nm south of Abidjan. File Image / Pixabay

A new suspected piracy incident has been reported in West Africa, with a tanker thought to have been boarded.

An unnamed tanker is reported to have been boarded by an unnamed number of people about 300 nm south of Abidjan on Monday, the British and French naval cooperation organisation MDAT-GoG said in an update on its website.

"It is likely that another vessel was used to support the pirates during this incident," corporate security firm the EOS Risk Group said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"Either a mothership was used to deploy a skiff, or a secondary tanker is in the vicinity to illegally offload the boarded vessel's cargo."

The incident follows the capture of marine fuel supplier Monjasa's tanker the Monjasa Reformer in the region last month. Monjasa's tanker was subsequently recovered by the Nigerian and French navies after it was abandoned by its captors, but several crew members are thought to have been kidnapped.