Monjasa Reformer Recovered in West Africa After Pirate Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker was recovered by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

A tanker operated by global marine fuels firm Monjasa has been recovered following its capture by pirates in West Africa last week, but some of the vessel's crew are reported to be missing.

The Monjasa Reformer has been located and is now safe, the British and French naval cooperation organisation MDAT-GoG said in an update on its website late on Thursday.

The 13,700 DWT tanker had been boarded off Pointe-Noire on March 25, with communication with the vessel shut down since then.

The tanker was recovered by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday, a Monjasa representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday, but some of the vessel's 16-strong crew remain missing.

"The pirates had abandoned the vessel and brought a part of the crew members with them," the representative said by email.

"The rescued crew members are all in good health and safely located in a secure environment and receiving proper attention following these dreadful events.

"Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period.

"Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers' safe return to their families.

"At the same time, Monjasa would like to express our sincere thanks to the French Navy and all other parties who provided their assistance so far.

"There is no damage reported to ship or cargo."