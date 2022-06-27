BUNKER JOBS: Container Line CMA CGM Seeks Energy Transition Expert

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in CMA CGM's Marseilles office. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a climate change and energy transition expert for its ESG department.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in engineering and a mastery of carbon footprint and life-cycle analysis, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Helping the environment manager in managing the Group's projects

Preparation of emissions reports (GHG and pollutants) and taking charge of the environment/carbon parts of the reports required by our various stakeholders

Benchmark (sector, customers) and technical analyses of energy transition technologies for the Group's activities

Assisting the environment manager on the CSR aspects of low-carbon fuel purchases and energy transition projects (Calculate GHG gains vs conventional fuel, life cycle analysis, development of CSR recommendations)

Participating in the identification and evaluation of the CSR impact of regulations

