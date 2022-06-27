EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Container Line CMA CGM Seeks Energy Transition Expert
Monday June 27, 2022
The role is based in CMA CGM's Marseilles office. Image Credit: CMA CGM
French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a climate change and energy transition expert for its ESG department.
The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in engineering and a mastery of carbon footprint and life-cycle analysis, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Helping the environment manager in managing the Group's projects
- Preparation of emissions reports (GHG and pollutants) and taking charge of the environment/carbon parts of the reports required by our various stakeholders
- Benchmark (sector, customers) and technical analyses of energy transition technologies for the Group's activities
- Assisting the environment manager on the CSR aspects of low-carbon fuel purchases and energy transition projects (Calculate GHG gains vs conventional fuel, life cycle analysis, development of CSR recommendations)
- Participating in the identification and evaluation of the CSR impact of regulations
