BUNKER JOBS: Container Line CMA CGM Seeks Energy Transition Expert

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 27, 2022

French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a climate change and energy transition expert for its ESG department.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in engineering and a mastery of carbon footprint and life-cycle analysis, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Helping the environment manager in managing the Group's projects
  • Preparation of emissions reports (GHG and pollutants) and taking charge of the environment/carbon parts of the reports required by our various stakeholders
  • Benchmark (sector, customers) and technical analyses of energy transition technologies for the Group's activities
  • Assisting the environment manager on the CSR aspects of low-carbon fuel purchases and energy transition projects (Calculate GHG gains vs conventional fuel, life cycle analysis, development of CSR recommendations)
  • Participating in the identification and evaluation of the CSR impact of regulations

