OCM Expands Hamburg Ops

Eva Kozak. Image Credit: OCM.

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) has expanded its Hamburg-based operation with the addition of a new credit manager.

Eva Kozak, a former credit and business analyst for Platts and Infospectrum, will be responsible for managing European and US credit.

"Eva will support fuel buyers with the vital credit that keeps their operations running smoothly," said OCM Managing Director S.I. Shim.

"Her experience will serve them well."

Alongside the new hire comes new offices, which are now situated between the port and the city centre.

"Most of the Hamburg team's clients are now walking distance from the new office," Shim said.

