EMEA News
OCM Expands Hamburg Ops
Eva Kozak. Image Credit: OCM.
OceanConnect Marine (OCM) has expanded its Hamburg-based operation with the addition of a new credit manager.
Eva Kozak, a former credit and business analyst for Platts and Infospectrum, will be responsible for managing European and US credit.
"Eva will support fuel buyers with the vital credit that keeps their operations running smoothly," said OCM Managing Director S.I. Shim.
"Her experience will serve them well."
Alongside the new hire comes new offices, which are now situated between the port and the city centre.
"Most of the Hamburg team's clients are now walking distance from the new office," Shim said.
The team's new contact details are as follows:
Eva Kozak contact info:
Tel: +49 40 286 682 014
Mobile: +49 172 2427090
ekozak@oceanconnectmarine.com
New location/phone numbers for OCM Hamburg:
Deichstrasse 27
20459 Hamburg
Germany
+49 40 286 682 00 (general)
Lars Döring
ldoering@oceanconnectmarine.com
Direct +49 40 286 682 011
Mobile +49 160 435 6253
Skype larsd70
Oliver Grunau
ogrunau@oceanconnectmarine.com
Direct +49 40 286 682 012
Mobile +49 173 187 1121
Skype oliver.grunau
Karsten Kurth
kkurth@oceanconnectmarine.com
Direct +49 40 286 682 013
Mobile +49 173 187 1181
Skype karsten.kurth2