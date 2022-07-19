South Africa's Natref Refinery to Restart by End-July Following Crude Shortage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several South African refineries have closed temporarily or permanently in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

South Africa's Natref refinery near Johannesburg is set to restart by the end of this month following a crude shortage.

Refinery owner Sasol declared force majeure at the Natref facility on Friday after it ran out of crude to process, news agency Reuters reported.

A tanker carrying a crude shipment for the 108,000 b/d refinery has arrived in Durban, meaning the plant will be able to ramp up to full processing capacity by the end of the month, Reuters cited Sasol as saying.

Several South African refineries have closed temporarily or permanently in recent years, significantly cutting the country's domestic supply of bunker fuels.