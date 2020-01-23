Ammonia-Powered Fuel Cell Project Receives €10 Million of EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Viking Energy will be fitted with the ammonia system in late 2023. Image Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

The ShipFC consortium project to fit an offshore vessel with an ammonia-powered fuel cell is to receive €10 million in funding from the European Union, the project's administrators said Thursday.

The Viking Energy, owned by offshore services company Eidesvik and on contract to energy major Equinor, will be fitted with a fuel cell allowing the ship to run on ammonia for 3,000 hours per year, ShipFC said.

The installation is due to happen in late 2023.

Norwegian agricultural company Yara will supply containerised ammonia produced with renewable electricity to the ship.

The Viking Energy was an early adopter of LNG bunkering, becoming Equinor's first LNG-fuelled vessel in 2003. The ship will still be able to run on LNG during the ammonia project, Equinor said.