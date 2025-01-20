Spanish Firm Secures Funding for Hydrogen Technology Advancement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has been developing membrane reactor technology since 2021, enabling hydrogen separation from natural gas. Image Credit: H2SITE

Spanish hydrogen firm H2SITE has raised another funding of €36 million ($37 million) from a consortium of investors to support the development of its hydrogen technologies and scale up hydrogen production capacity.

H2SITE has been developing membrane reactor technology since 2021, enabling hydrogen separation from natural gas, the company said in a statement on its website.

Through this new funding, H2SITE aims to commercialize its technology for sectors like shipping and scale up hydrogen production capacity by 2026.

H2SITE membrane reactors' technology differs from traditional systems by integrating hydrogen production and separation into a single step, eliminating the need for additional equipment and complex processes.

This results in a more compact, efficient, and cost-effective solution for producing high-purity hydrogen.

The company has validated its technology by producing pure hydrogen from ammonia onboard the Bertha B supply ship in the Gulf of Biscay to power a PEM fuel cell.