BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Dan-Bunkering's staff in Denmark. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Being part of a key account manager (KAM) team, where you work aligned within the values and strategy of the KAM project

Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the Key Account portfolio best possible

Strategic account planning

Following up and sparring with the trading team

Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met

Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources

Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers

Networking and customer care

The deadline for applications is January 28. For more information, click here.