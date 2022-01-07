EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager in Denmark
Friday January 7, 2022
The successful candidate will join Dan-Bunkering's staff in Denmark. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Being part of a key account manager (KAM) team, where you work aligned within the values and strategy of the KAM project
- Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the Key Account portfolio best possible
- Strategic account planning
- Following up and sparring with the trading team
- Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met
- Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources
- Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers
- Networking and customer care
The deadline for applications is January 28. For more information, click here.