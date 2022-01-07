BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 7, 2022

Marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Being part of a key account manager (KAM) team, where you work aligned within the values and strategy of the KAM project
  • Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the Key Account portfolio best possible
  • Strategic account planning
  • Following up and sparring with the trading team
  • Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met
  • Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources
  • Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers
  • Networking and customer care

The deadline for applications is January 28. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com