Aurora Marine Fuels Expands to Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aurora has now expanded to Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker trading company Aurora Marine Fuels has expanded its operations and opened an office in Athens.

John Malyan has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in the Greek capital this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker Wednesday.

Malyan was previously a trader in Greece working for Cockett Marine.

Aurora Marine Fuels was founded by Daniel Cheverall, David Raeburn and Sam Groves in October 2019 with the aim of building a worldwide bunker trading company, in addition to servicing the bunker requirements of their parent company Borealis Maritime Ltd.

The company is based in London, and now has additional offices in Athens, Hamburg and Istanbul.

John Malyan can be contacted at athens@auroramarinefuels.com.