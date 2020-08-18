Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aurora has now expanded to Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker trading firm Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a new trader in Athens.

John Malyan has joined the company as a bunker trader in the Greek capital this month, according to a LinkedIn post. Malyan was previously a trader in Greece working for Cockett Group.

Three former Integr8 employees -- Daniel Cheverall, David Raeburn and Sam Groves -- launched Aurora Marine Fuels in October 2019 to handle the bunker requirements of shipping company Borealis Group, with the hope of expanding to trade on behalf of other companies in time.

The company is based in London, and now has additional offices in Athens, Hamburg and Istanbul.