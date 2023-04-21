Avenir LNG Launches Bunker Supply Operation at Trelleborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supplier used its 7,500 m3 delivery vessel the Avenir Ascension for the operations. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas firm Avenir LNG has started to supply LNG as a bunker fuel to TT-Line ferries at Trelleborg.

The company made its first deliveries at the Swedish port on April 15 and 16, bunkering the RoPax ferries Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The supplier used its 7,500 m3 delivery vessel the Avenir Ascension for the operations.

"It’s good to see that the network of LNG & bio-LNG bunker locations is growing and that TT-Line and Avenir have been able to establish a partnership, which is now extended to other locations as well," Jan Schubert, commercial director for LNG bunkering at Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, the successful deliveries show that the use of LNG as fuel is growing and shipping companies all over the world have started the transition to make shipping more sustainable."