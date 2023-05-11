UK/EU Project Puts €5 Million Funding Behind Carbon Capture Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project, with almost €5 million of funding, will run until January 2027. File Image / Pixabay

A joint UK and EU project is putting almost €5 million of funding behind the development of onboard carbon capture and other technologies.

The Green Marine project led by the Cyprus Marine & Maritime Institute is bringing together 10 partners from industry and academia in the EU and UK, according to the University of Strathclyde, whose Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering is participating.

The project, with almost €5 million of funding, will run until January 2027, the university said in a statement on its website.

The project has the following objectives, according to the statement:

Develop and validate retrofitting protocol tools suitable for adapting engines, flue gas carbon capture and utilisation, and integrated energy saving solutions for ships worldwide

Develop and validate a software tool containing an up-to-date catalogue of suitable solutions for a wide variety of ship types and operation scenarios

Tailor a (nano)particle and virus removal solution suitable for gaseous steams

Tailor commercially available gas-gas separating membranes for CO2 and water capture

Develop and implement a carbon capture solution based on an alkaline solution with Ca- and Mg from sea water

Replicate project learnings to all stakeholders; Stimulate software tool use and further enrich its data; Cooperate with global marine community of ship owners, operators, shipyards and equipment providers

Firmly position the retrofitting, software tools as a sustainable solution, offering a realistic and competitive new alternative in the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) market

"The different technologies will be tested and verified onshore first for their marine application and, based on the results, a demonstration of the technology will be performed onboard one or more CalMac vessels," Iraklis Lazakis of the University of Strathclyde said in the statement.

"This will take place towards the end of the project including a full process and consultation period with classification societies on the feasibility and risk assessment and qualification of the application of these technologies onboard the vessel/s."