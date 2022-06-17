Fujairah Sees 11.6% Year-on-Year Jump in May Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker sales are climbing. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: S&P Global Commodity Insights / FOIZ

The UAE port of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels hub, saw bunker sales jump by 11.6% on the year in May.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants advanced to 745,064 m3 in May, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights, the most since October 2021. The total was up by 12.1% from April's level and by 11.6% from the level seen in May 2021.

Singapore's marine fuel sales advanced by 1.1% year-on-year in May.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah sank by 81% on the year to 453 m3, 380 CST VLSFO rallied by 5% to 555,151 m3, HSFO jumped by 41% to 154,721 m3, MGO sank by 35.5% to 1,087 m3 and LSMGO rose by 33% to 33,652 m3.

HSFO took a 20.8% share of the total market last month, up from 16.5% a year earlier.