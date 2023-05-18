Fujairah April Bunker Sales Rally to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker sales rallied in April after a sharp decline the previous month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, advanced to a three-month high in April after a sharp decline the previous month.

Total sales excluding lubricants reached 593,330 m3 in April, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was up by 6.5% from March, down by 10.3% from April 2022 and the highest level since January.

April's sales were 9.1% lower than the average seen over the previous 12 months.

Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw sales rise by 13.4% year-on-year in April and advance by 1.9% from March's level.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah lost 55.7% on the year to 480 m3 in April, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 13.8% to 441,912 m3, HSFO rallied by 8.9% to 126,943 m3, MGO dropped by 86.3% to 257 m3 and LSMGO declined by 18.3% to 26,738 m3.

HSFO took a 21.3% share of the total market last month, up from 17.5% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in April was $601.50/mt, up by 3.4% on the month but down by 30.4% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in April was $607.50/mt, up by 4.2% from March's level but down by 29% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 1% on the month and lost 31% on the year to $626.50/mt in April.