Sing Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Greece From BMS United

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Georgios Angelos Kornarakis has joined the company as a bunker trader in Greece as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Kornarakis was previously a bunker trader for BMS United in Greece from June 2020 to last month.

"George is a business-oriented and highly skilled professional," the company said in the post.

"He has over five years of experience in B2B sales, trading, customer service, and digital marketing."

Sing Fuels acquired Athens-based brokerage Prime's Bunkerplus Services earlier this year, rebranding it Sing Fuels Pte Ltd (Hellas) and tasking manager Irene Notias with expanding the company's presence in Greece.

Contact details for Kornarakis are as follows:

Name: Georgios Angelos Kornarakis

Designation: Marine Fuel Specialist

Email: george@singfuels.com