EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in London
Wednesday March 6, 2024
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in London.
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading and a proven track record of success.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize profitability in the bunker fuel market.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry partners.
- Analyze market trends, pricing, and demand to make informed trading decisions.
- Monitor and manage trading risks, including exposure to price fluctuations and credit risks.
- Lead a team of bunker traders and provide coaching and mentorship.
- Collaborate with other departments, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure smooth and compliant trading operations.
- Stay up-to-date with industry regulations and market developments.
For more information, click here.