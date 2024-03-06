BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in London.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading and a proven track record of success.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize profitability in the bunker fuel market.

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry partners.

Analyze market trends, pricing, and demand to make informed trading decisions.

Monitor and manage trading risks, including exposure to price fluctuations and credit risks.

Lead a team of bunker traders and provide coaching and mentorship.

Collaborate with other departments, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure smooth and compliant trading operations.

Stay up-to-date with industry regulations and market developments.

For more information, click here.