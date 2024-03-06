BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 6, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in London.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading and a proven track record of success.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize profitability in the bunker fuel market.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry partners.
  • Analyze market trends, pricing, and demand to make informed trading decisions.
  • Monitor and manage trading risks, including exposure to price fluctuations and credit risks.
  • Lead a team of bunker traders and provide coaching and mentorship.
  • Collaborate with other departments, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure smooth and compliant trading operations.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry regulations and market developments.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com