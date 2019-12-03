Marine Tech Firm Sees Opportunity in Slower Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fleet: slow steaming. File image/Pixabay.

Marine technology company Greensteam believes that its machine learning-based vessel optimisation software can add value to ships adopting slow steaming as a way of limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

While the company began life in 2006, machine-learning is relatively new in the marine space.

Machine learning leaves no data out to get to its ultimate goal of greater operational efficiency. In contrast, a non-machine learning approach will take a simplified base case using less data and build efficiency strategies from that.

"It is a more sophisticated approach to vessel optimisation," chief executive Simon Whitford told Ship & Bunker.

With advent of scrubbers and the 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel, the company saw a way into the maritime market. And Whitford sees slow steaming as another opportunity.

The software must be paid for but with no capital expenditure required and no need to take a vessel out of service for installation, it pays for itself fairly quickly, according to Whitford. As with ships using scrubbers, its data-rich approach will lead to a fully comprehensive result.

"We can develop a 'speed profile' for a ship," he said.

One of the company's first clients was Danish ferry operator DFDS. Greensteam is headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark.