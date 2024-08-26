Bosphorus Strait Traffic Temporarily Suspended After Engine Failure on Russian Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 171 m tanker Sredina had an engine failure in the Bosphorus Strait late on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

Traffic through the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily suspended on Sunday night after a Russian tanker experienced engine problems.

The 171 m tanker Sredina had an engine failure in the Bosphorus Strait late on Sunday, blocking the northern entrance to the strait and causing a suspension of traffic in both directions, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported.

The tanker was subsequently towed away to safety. The strait was reopened to traffic on Monday.

The Bosphorus Strait is a key maritime chokepoint for traffic into and out of the Black Sea, one of the key locations for Russian oil exports.

The Panama-flagged vessel had been on a voyage from Novorossiysk to Benghazi.