French Shipping Firm to Install Wind-assist Sails on Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jose Miguel Bermudez (left) of bound4blue and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs CEO Kamil Beffa. Image Credit / B4B

A French shipowner is to install three suction sails on one of its ships.

The technology developed by Spanish marine technology firm Bound4blue will be fitted to a Louis Drefus Armateurs ship next year, the company said.

The installation is the result of a three-year collaboration between the two firms.

Bound4blue's chief executive, José Miguel Bermúdez, said the move is "a great milestone to expand our technology, as it gives us the possibility of scaling up our systems for larger ships".

The sails work as automated wind-assisted propulsion and their deployment enables ship operators to trim operational costs as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.