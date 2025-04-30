Hercules Tanker Management Takes on Biofuel in Gibraltar Strait for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The B30 biofuel was delivered using an IMO type 2 chemical tanker operated by Peninsula. Image Credit: HTM

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM), the shipping company established by Peninsula owner John Bassadone, has bunkered its tanker, Mount Kibo, with B30 marine biofuel blend.

The Mount Kibo was supplied with a B30 marine biofuel blend in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The fuel was delivered by Hercules Sky, an IMO type 2 chemical tanker operated by bunker supplier Peninsula, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The operation marks HTM's first use of biofuel in its fleet. The company noted that the move supports its efforts to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which targets the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

"By utilising biofuels, we are contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the industry's transition towards cleaner energy solutions," HTM said.

The Hercules Sky can supply biofuel blends up to B100, along with methanol and conventional marine fuels.

HTM announced the arrival of the vessel in the Gibraltar Strait in January.