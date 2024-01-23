Trafigura Reports Solid Progress on ESG Goals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Report: progress on sustainability. File Image / Pixabay.

Commodity trading house Trafigura has released its latest sustainability report. Among the highlights featured in the report are a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (scope1 and 2) compared to 2020. The company is aiming for a 50% reduction by 2032.

Owned and charted ships have registered 19% reduction in the greenhouse gas intensity compared to 2019. The reduction for its fleet was achieved through modernisation and a range of carbon reduction efforts, according to the report.

Looking ahead, the company said that it has continued to invest in clean technologies such as ammonia-fuelled shipping engines.

During the period, Trafigura reported 10 "significant level 4 and 5 hydrocarbon spills (over 50 barrels).

"We continue to apply industry good practice to prevent spills and maintain robust spill preparedness and response processes," the company said.

As companies work out decarbonisation plans, sustainability (or ESG) reporting is growing in importance. New rules from the European Union under its Corporate Sustainabiity Reporting Directive will see a broader set of large companies, as well as listed SMEs, required to report on sustainability.