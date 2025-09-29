Electrolyser Testing Brings Klaipeda Port Closer to Green Hydrogen Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be able to produce 127 mt/year of green hydrogen from next year. Image Credit: Port of Klaipeda

Lithuania’s Klaipeda Port has moved a step closer to deploying its green hydrogen facility, after the main electrolyser component completed factory testing in Italy.

The electrolyser for the port’s upcoming hydrogen production station was manufactured at the IMI Remosa, the Port of Klaipeda said in an email statement on Monday.

It will now be shipped to Klaipeda for installation and on-site trials.

Once online, the station’s polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser will be capable of producing around 127 mt of green hydrogen annually, part of which will fuel Lithuania’s first hydrogen-powered vessel.

The €12 million project – half funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU facility – will make Klaipeda the first port in Lithuania and one of the first in the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen.

Construction is due for completion by the end of this year, with installation and testing scheduled to wrap up by February 2026.