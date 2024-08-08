BUNKER JOBS: Inchcape Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role and excellent knowledge of bunker surveying. Image Credit: Inchcape Shipping Services

Maritime services firm Inchcape Shipping Services is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Fujairah.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role and excellent knowledge of bunker surveying, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct Bunker Quantity Surveys: Coordinate with the office coordinators / agency, client and third parties to ensure timely attendance. Attendance to be followed up with a suitable report based on the job scope and in line with best industry practise.

Conduct Bunker Detective Surveys: Coordinate with the office coordinators / agency, client and third parties to ensure timely attendance. Attendance to be followed up with a suitable report based on the job scope and in line with best industry practise.

Conduct Bunker ROB Surveys: Coordinate with the office coordinators / agency, client and third parties to ensure timely attendance. Attendance to be followed up with a suitable report based on the job scope and in line with best industry practise.

Marketing Activity: Engage in marketing activity for the division where possible.

