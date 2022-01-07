Hedging Firm Global Risk Management Hires New Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vorgod was previously global head of FX sales at Danske Bank. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Hedging firm Global Risk Management has hired a new chief commercial officer.

Martin Vorgod is set to take on the role from March 1, parent company USTC said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Vorgod was previously global head of FX sales at Danske Bank, where he had also worked on commodities trading.

"As GRM has put forth its new strategy for growth, the new CCO will be in charge of the commercial part of this endeavour," the company said in the statement.

"His areas of responsibility thus include new products and projects like GAS and emission, the new MENA and US setups and heading the Sales and Trading teams while connecting the dots between GRM and the sibling companies of Bunker Holding and subsidiaries."

Vorgod has recently moved to Denmark, and will work from the company's Copenhagen, Middelfart and Aarhus offices interchangeably.