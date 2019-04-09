Slow-steaming Proposed by France as GHG Reduction Measure

Slower ships: less GHG. File image/Pixabay.

France has put slow-steaming on the agenda of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a way to being reducing shipping's carbon footprint.

The proposal has the backing of the environment and transport ministries as well as French shipowning organisations, according to reports in the French media.

Slow steaming first emerged in the era of high fuel oil prices as a way to reduce fuel consumption and hence a ship's fuel bill.

While shipping is grappling with the imminent switchover from high to low sulfur fuel oil, decarbonisation represents a far greater challenge as the industry is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas output by 40% by 2030 compared to 2008. This target rises to 50% by 2050.