UK Reports Suspicious Activity in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sighting took place about 61 nautical miles south-east of Al Mukha at 12:30 PM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

Suspicious activity involving an unmanned vessel has been spotted in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The sighting took place about 61 nautical miles south-east of Al Mukha at 12:30 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reports sighting an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) at 1NM in position 1227N 0434E, speed 8KTS," the agency said.

"The master also reports two other small boats, approximately 2NM north of the USV.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.