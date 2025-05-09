O Bunkering Wins Omani Government Award for Digital Bunkering Innovation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The award was presented by Transport Undersecretary Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi at the Oman Logistics Day event on April 30. Image Credit: O Bunkering

Oman's government has granted an award to local bunker supplier O Bunkering for innovation in the field of logistics.

The award was presented by Transport Undersecretary Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi at the Oman Logistics Day event on April 30, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The award recognises in particular the firm's efforts to digitalise its operations.

"This prestigious recognition underscores O Bunkering's strategic role in enhancing Oman's maritime fueling infrastructure," the company representative said.

"The company has played a key role in improving the efficiency of marine fueling operations and strengthening port infrastructure particularly in strategic locations such as Duqm, Sohar, and Salalah.

"By implementing advanced digital solutions, the company has accelerated operational processes and reduced emissions, in alignment with global environmental standards."

O Bunkering is 100% Omani-owned and operated, and now supplies fuel in Saudi Arabia as well as at all Omani ports.

"We are committed to building a fully integrated logistics system that meets the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 and enhances the competitiveness of the maritime services sector in the region," Ali Amur Al Shibani, CEO of O Bunkering, said in an emailed statement.

"We are deeply proud that O Bunkering has been recognized as a leading Omani company in the logistics sector and as an inspiring national model of success."